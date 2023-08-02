The filing period has opened for two Regional School Unit 1 board seats that will be determined in the November election.

One seat represents Bath and the other represents Woolwich. Current Bath representative Jamie Dorr said she’s running for reelection. Woolwich representative Jennifer Ritch-Smith did not respond to a query Wednesday asking if she intends to run again.

Candidates must be registered to vote in the community they seek to represent. They must gather at least 25 signatures from any registered voters in Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic and Phippsburg, the communities that comprise RSU 1.

Nomination papers must be returned to the RSU 1 business office by Morse High School by 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

To request nomination papers, contact RSU 1 administrative assistant to the superintendent Kimberly Burgess at (207) 443-6601, extension 109, or kburgess@rsu1.org.

The election is Nov. 7; voting will take place in all four RSU 1 communities for both seats, which have three-year terms.

