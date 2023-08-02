A pair of magicians will befuddle audiences during “Magic Beyond Imagination” performances Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8-9, at Boothbay Harbor Opera House.

Master magician Adam Wilber has been captivating audiences large and small for over two decades. His unique blend of comedy and magic has earned him fans around the world, as well as appearances on TV shows like “Fool Us” with Penn and Teller. As a student of iconic magicians Cellini and Gazzo, Ted Brainard has become a legend in his own right. Under the stage name Kozmo, he turned a childhood passion for magic into a professional career.

Wilbur has been studying and perfecting his craft since the age of 6 when a friend of his showed him a magic trick that forever changed the course of his life. Exuding the perfect combination of wit, humor, charm and amazement, Kozmo has become one of the world’s most successful street magicians. In addition, he’s launched Kozmo Magic, one of the industry’s leading video production companies, and Reel Magic Magazine, a revolutionary and highly influential video magazine that caters to the rapidly changing magic industry.

Seating for these two nights of magic is limited and is not recommended for families with children under age 9. Each night will include a VIP magic session prior to the regular show. The VIP show begins at 6:45 p.m., and the regular magic evening begins at 7:30.

VIP tickets are $40 and only available from the box office. Regular tickets are $25 in advance from the box office or $30 online at boothbayoperahouse.com. The box office, at 86 Townsend Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Wednesday through Friday or by calling (207) 633-5159.

