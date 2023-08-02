The Freeport Players will present “Love and Lobsters,” a musical romantic comedy, on weekends Aug. 11-20 at Freeport Performing Arts Center.

Laura Lawson, a nightclub singer, leaves her conflicted life in Manhattan and hops on a tour bus to a small town in Maine, where she learns about love and lobsters, as well as whoopie pies. Local Mainers welcome Laura, and New York pals try to lure her back to the Big Apple to star on Broadway.

John Linscott, the show’s writer, was a beloved and talented musician and composer in Maine for many years, playing in the Maine Jazzmasters, and also the Freeport Players’ Radio show band, among others. This show is presented in his memory.

Cast members are: Melissa Allen, L. John Van Norden, Peter Nicoll, Phil Chin, Betsy Roper, John Paterson, David Wallace, Mike Powers, Karyn Diamond, Jackie Stowell, Shirley Bernier, Catherine Carty-Wilbur, Nancy Kenneally, Judy Lloyd, and Kirin Ladd. Ensemble: Paul Kane, Mary-At Lessard, Bea Estelle, Chris Skehan, and Sparrow Wilbur.

Songs include “Whoopie Pie,” “From Away,” and “Manhattan Lady.” The director is Tammy Verreault and music director is Marcia Gallagher. Shows are at the air-conditioned Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 11, 12 and 18, 19; and 3 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 13 and 20.

For tickets, visit fcponline.org . Tickets are $20 for an adult, and $10 for a student K-12. Prices at the door are $24 and $14. Concessions will be sold at intermission.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: