Summer in Maine is a great time to get outside for hiking, camping, cycling and boating. Our phones are wonderful ways to find information for planning activities online, getting directions via maps, capturing images and communicating with one another before, during and after summer adventures. Protecting your phone from the rigors of outdoor activities is important. Here are a few pointers for keeping your phone safe and functional no matter where your adventures take you.

• Use a protective shockproof case: The most basic and essential way of protecting your phone is by using a hard, durable case that can withstand impacts. Consider getting a waterproof case if you’re in rainy or damp conditions. Consider a floating case if you’re on or near bodies of water. If you aren’t using your phone while boating, consider placing it in a dry bag. Even though many phones are advertised as being water resistant, they can still be affected by the increased water pressure if submerged in just a few feet of water.

• Use a screen protector: This can protect your screen from scratches and cracks.

• Keep it in a safe place: When you’re not using your phone, keep it in a safe, secure place like a zippered pocket or a backpack. Place it so the screen is facing inward resting against your body or a padded object. Avoid leaving it in places where it can easily fall or get lost. Even phones with screen protectors can be damaged if dropped onto rocky trails of Katahdin or the shores of Acadia’s Bold Coast.

• Use a lanyard or wrist strap: This can prevent you from dropping your phone when you’re taking pictures or using it. If you’re biking, be sure to use a secure handlebar mount that can withstand vibrations from whatever road surface you are on. BTA guide Chris Toy has had to circle back to retrieve his phone by the side of the road more than once because he forgot to zip his pocket or secure it to the handlebar mount on his bicycle.

• Don’t expose it to hot or cold temperatures. Keep it out of direct sunlight. Extreme temperatures can damage your phone’s battery and internal components. Some phones turn themselves off until they return to operating temperatures, making them temporarily unusable.

• Use a portable charger: Carrying a portable charger can ensure your phone doesn’t run out of battery during your activity. Be sure to charge the portable charger before you leave. Consider a solar charger if you’re going to be without a way to charge for more than a couple days. It is disappointing to miss a great sunrise or sunset shot of Baxter’s Chimney Pond because your camera shuts down just as you have the perfect image in your viewfinder.

• Turn on emergency settings: Most smartphones have emergency settings that can be turned on during outdoor activities. This can save battery and make it easier to call for help if needed.

• Download offline maps and information before your trip: This can save battery and data and ensure you have access to maps even in areas without cell service.

• Insure your phone: If your phone is very expensive, you may want to consider getting it insured. This can cover the cost of repairs or replacement if it gets damaged.

• Use a microfiber cloth: Keep a microfiber cloth handy to wipe off any water, moisture or fingerprints from your phone’s surface. Don’t forget to clean your phone’s camera lenses off from time to time.

• Turn on airplane mode: If you’re in an area with weak or no signal, switching to airplane mode can conserve battery life and prevent your phone from constantly searching for a network.

• Back up your phone’s data to a cloud service or external storage: In case of any mishap, you’ll have a copy of your important information.

• If you enjoy listening to music, books or podcasts, use a bluetooth or wireless headset: This way, you can keep your phone safely stored away.

Remember, prevention is key. While these tips can significantly reduce the risk of damage, accidents can still happen. Always exercise caution and prioritize the safety of yourself and your belongings while enjoying Maine’s great outdoors!

