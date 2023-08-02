Bath Iron Works on Tuesday was awarded a Navy contract to build three more destroyers as the U.S. continues to expand its naval fleet to counter China’s growing fleet.

Twelve destroyers are now in the works at BIW, which on Saturday christened its 40th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

BIW has delivered 38 such destroyers to the Navy, while Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi said it has delivered 35.

“Today’s award of three DDG-51s is a testament to Navy’s confidence in the hardworking and highly skilled men and women at BIW who have earned the reputation that ‘Bath built is best built,’ Maine’s congressional delegation said in a statement. “We are pleased that this contract will provide a stable foundation to the shipyard for at least the next five years and ensure our sailors – and country – have the ships they need to keep the nation safe. In addition, as BIW continues to work to deliver DDG-51s on time and increase productivity in the coming years, the contract includes the potential for additional ships and more work.”

The three destroyers will be Flight III models, which have Raytheon’s new SPY-6 radar, billed as the most advanced naval radar in the world. Raytheon said the radar can detect ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and surface ships simultaneously.

“We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families,” said BIW President Chuck Krugh in a statement. “Flight III destroyers have significantly increased capability, and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve.”

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden made the announcement Tuesday.

BIW and Ingalls Shipbuilding are the only shipyards that build destroyers. Ingalls on Tuesday was awarded a contract for six destroyers. The delegation said the BIW contract includes a provision for five more destroyers.

The destroyers, which cost about $2 billion apiece, are commonly called the backbone of the Navy’s fleet.

