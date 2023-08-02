Emily Langer’s July 28 Washington Post obituary of Japanese author Seiichi Morimura (a man I’d had no knowledge of) was breathtaking in its relevance to the “anti-woke” movement by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other extremist conservatives.
Just 36 years after Japan’s defeat in World War II, Morimura had the courage to research and document his own country’s war atrocities – yet DeSantis and other conservatives fight against recognizing the depth of our own country’s mistakes, including slavery!
I love the United States “warts and all,” and to pretend our history has no “warts” is counterproductive to moving forward and becoming even better.
Shelley Dunn
Portland
