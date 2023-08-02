I’m tired of Democrats obsessing about President Biden’s age. Instead, look at his record, his capable and diverse administration and his striking accomplishments.

He’s restored the norms so critical to a functioning democracy and the independence of the Justice Department. He leads the country with dignity, respect and a quiet work ethic.

With razor-thin margins in Congress, he’s gotten the infrastructure bill, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law. This groundbreaking, necessary legislation promotes the long-term economic health of the country. He skillfully negotiated a resolution of the debt ceiling crisis. Businesses are thriving and employment numbers are up.

Biden leads on preserving the Constitution in spite of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions ignoring precedent. On the international side, he has rebuilt strong relationships with our allies as we support Ukraine.

He’s implemented executive actions on gun safety as Americans’ concern grows about the awful carnage these weapons make so easy. His policies support promising research on climate solutions and are helping Americans transition to a clean-energy economy.

If President Biden were to die or become incapable of staying in office during a second term, his successor could build on his legacy. A more experienced Kamala Harris could make a fine leader for our country, and with a strong team already in place.

I’m two years older than Biden. Yes, I’m not as quick as I used to be. But I applaud him, and think he deserves a crack at a second term.

Sam Saltonstall

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: