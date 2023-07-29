As President Biden decides to run for a second term, he joins the ranks of such great American patriots as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who, unfortunately, believe(d) that only they can preserve our democracy from the “reactionary forces of evil.”

With Biden’s health a major concern for a majority of Americans, Democratic Party politicians and concerned voters should mobilize to exert pressure on the president to withdraw from running for a second term and allow for a moderate Democrat to unify the party and attract independents and Republicans who not only reject Donald Trump’s candidacy but also are searching for an alternative to Biden.

With 17 months remaining in his first term, President Biden should concentrate on completing his progressive agenda for America and solidifying his reputation as one who saved our democracy from the despotic rule of his opponent.

Larry Kaplan, M.D., MPA

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: