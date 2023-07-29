Thank you to Janet Briggs for reporting on the beach contamination warnings posted in southern Maine (July 13).
In 2022, 36 Maine beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day, according to “Safe for Swimming?,” the latest analysis of bacteria testing by Environment Maine Research & Policy Center.
Fourteen Maine beaches exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Beach Action Value” safety threshold on at least one-quarter of days tested last year, including Gooch’s Beach, with higher bacteria levels on 39% of testing days.
Sometimes, this pollution leads to beach closures. Other times, it means swimmers can get sick – including nausea, diarrhea, ear infections and rashes.
To stop these health risks at our beaches, we need to prevent the runoff and sewage overflows that are often major sources of pathogen pollution. This includes projects that replace some of nature’s lost capacity to absorb stormwater – like rain gardens, tree trenches and permeable pavement.
Fifty years ago, our nation passed the Clean Water Act and resolved that we would make all our waterways safe for swimming. It is time to realize that goal for all Maine beaches.
Lily Segal
Needham, Mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.