On July 25, the Gorham school budget was rejected for the second time. The Town Council trimmed the fatted calf budget, which brought out the parents of children concerned about the potential cuts in athletics and other programs.

The superintendent’s news conference that followed was nothing more than a scare tactic that appears to have moved the parents of schoolchildren to the polls. But do the math: The high school sports budget was cut $100,000 and the middle school’s by $50,000: a total of $150,000. Of the $2.2 million cut from the budget, that is 6.8%. Round that up to 7%. Held hostage for 7% on a budget that might see Mandarin language instruction lost. What? Talk about pork.

The other threat was staff layoffs. How about freezing the cost of living adjustment on the six-figure salary of Superintendent Heather Perry? Maybe when pigs fly.

All this follows Gorham’s revaluation last year, which saw property values double and the tax rate per $1,000 assessed value not being cut in half. Now the state has repealed the senior property tax stabilization program. Retirement cost of living adjustments cannot keep pace with increases.

The fattened school budget is a prime example of knowing beforehand what might be available for funds, adding “cuttable” items and pressing forward with budgets that totally exceed all common sense.

Maybe it’s time to initiate a two-tier property tax rate. Seniors without children in the school system will only pay property taxes based on the municipal budget. No need to duck, the pigs will never fly.

Richard Foley

Gorham

