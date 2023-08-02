HOUSTON — Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The victory completed a three-game sweep and came a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history – a 2-0 win Tuesday night.

It’s the third multi-homer game of McCormick’s career and second this season.

Oscar Gonzalez reached on an error by second baseman Mauricio Dubón to start the ninth. But Ryan Pressly struck out Bo Naylor before retiring Gabriel Arias on a fly ball and striking out Steven Kwan to end it and get his 26th save.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land before the game, yielded five hits and two runs with four walks in four innings. Phil Maton (3-3) was credited with the win after allowing one hit in the sixth.

BRAVES 12, ANGELS 5: Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, who kept up their power barrage with a rout of visiting Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Acuña launched a three-run shot over the center-field wall off Lucas Giolito (6-8) in the third inning, then Riley and Olson went back to back in the fourth to cap a six-run outburst that finished off the Angels’ starter.

Yonny Chirinos (5-4), making his second start for the Braves since being acquired after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment, pitched five strong innings before being lifted after the first two batters singled in the sixth.

TIGERS 6, PIRATES 3: Zack Short tied a career-high with three RBI, and Detroit earned a split of a two-game series in Pittsburgh.

Pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo, Short capped a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single off Ryan Borucki to left that extended the Tigers’ lead to 4-1. His two-out RBI double, down the left-field line past a diving Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, made it 5-2 in the sixth.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out five in six innings for Detroit, which had lost six of seven.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Advertisement

NATIONALS 3, BREWERS 2: Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied against closer Devin Williams to beat visiting Milwaukee.

Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and a game ahead of Arizona and Miami for the third and final wild-card spot, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. The Brewers have not won consecutive games since July 19-20.

NOTES

BLUE JAYS: Toronto put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee.

Bichette left Monday’s loss to Baltimore in the third inning after he jammed his knee while running the bases. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

A two-time All-Star, Bichette has a .321 average and 144 hits. He had missed just one game this season before Monday’s injury.

Advertisement

YANKEES: Nestor Cortes will return to the rotation this weekend in a four-game series against the Houston Astros after missing more than two months because of a left rotator cuff strain.

Cortes was scheduled to make a third minor league rehab start Wednesday. Instead, the left-hander was told he will start against Houston either Saturday or Sunday. He will likely be limited to around 60 pitches in his first outing since May 30 in Seattle, when his shoulder started bothering him.

PADRES: San Diego scratched Joe Musgrove from his scheduled start Wednesday because of lingering shoulder stiffness, one day after recommitting to a playoff push with several trade deadine acquisitions.

Musgrove (10-3, 3.05 ERA) was an All-Star in 2022 and has been nearly as good this year despite discomfort in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez started in his place Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »