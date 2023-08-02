BASEBALL

Sterling Sharp and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as the Portland Sea Dogs shut out the Bowie BaySox, 3-0, in an Eastern League game Wednesday in Bowie, Maryland.

Sharp earned his first win since June 13, allowing five hits over five innings, with three walks and two strikeouts. Ryan Miller worked two innings, and Alex Hoppe and Luis Guerrero each threw a hitless inning.

Portland took the lead in the fourth inning when Nathan Hickey scored on an error. Tyler Dearden added an RBI double in the sixth, and Tyler Esplin followed with an RBI single.

HOCKEY

NHL: All-Star forward Troy Terry agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

Terry, 25, was selected to each of the past two All-Star games. He had 23 goals and 38 assists in 70 games last season, after posting career highs with 37 goals and 67 points in 2021-22.

SOCCER

ITALY: At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Buffon had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B, and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago.

The pinnacle of Buffon’s career came during the 2006 World Cup, when he conceded only two goals during the seven matches of the Azzurri’s run to the trophy. In all, Buffon made a record 176 appearances for Italy.

