HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.

Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.

JAMAICA 0, BRAZIL 0: Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a draw that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995.

The scoreless game in Melbourne, Australia, also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.

She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the tournament.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.

FRANCE 6, PANAMA 3: Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat trick as France advanced to the knockout stage by beating Panama at Sydney.

The world’s No. 5-ranked team recovered from the shock of going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard free kick after two minutes at Sydney Football Stadium to finish atop Group D.

France, which had also been held to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in its opening game, advanced after back-to-back wins against Brazil and Panama.

SOUTH AFRICA 3, ITALY 2: Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time at Wellington, New Zealand, to give South Africa a win over Italy and send it into the knockout round for the first time.

On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hilda Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalized with her second goal of the match from a Cristiana Girelli corner, briefly denting South African hopes.

A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout round.

Instead, South Africa will play Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday.

