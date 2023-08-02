Police officers from several agencies, including the Special Response Team in an armored vehicle, swarmed a Sanford home Wednesday morning as they searched for evidence in a string of burglaries in the area recently.

Major Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department said officers from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. at the home at 148 New Dam Road. The residence was unoccupied, but Gagne said evidence was collected and criminal charges may be pending. No one has been arrested.

A neighbor told WMTW-TV that police dogs searched a wooded area near the home. There was a large police presence at the home for several hours.

Gagne said members of the regional Special Response Team, the Sanford Fire Department, and the York County Emergency Management assisted with the operation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: