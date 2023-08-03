The Scarborough Public Library is working to start a new 4-H club for youth ages 5-18. Staff from the Cumberland County Extension will be at the library at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 to answer questions.

The club will meet monthly from September through April. Participants will have the opportunity to enter exhibitions into the Cumberland Fair.

For more information about 4-H, visit extension.umaine.edu or contact the Cumberland County 4-H Cooperative Extension at extension.4-Hcumberland@maine.edu or 781-6099. To learn more about the Scarborough Library’s involvement, contact Youth Services Manager Deanna McNamara at kids@scarboroughlibrary.org or 396-6277.

The library is located at 48 Gorham Road.

