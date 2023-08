The South Portland Planning Board will host three public sessions seeking input on the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which will help shape the vision for the city for the next 15 years.

The sessions will be held Monday, Aug. 7, at the South Portland Community Center from 7:30 to 9 a.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No reservation is required.

Learn more about the Comprehensive Plan at southportland2040.com.

