The Portland Water District has received the 2022 Peak Performance Award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies for its Cape Elizabeth and Westbrook/Gorham Regional Wastewater Treatment facilities.

The Peak Performance Award recognizes member facilities for excellence in wastewater treatment as measured by compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

NACWA, founded in 1970, has been a leader in legislative, regulatory, legal and communications advocacy on clean water issues. NACWA represents public wastewater and stormwater agencies of all sizes nationwide.

To learn more about the Portland Water District, visit pwd.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: