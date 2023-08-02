Residents of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth are invited to the Portland Sea Dogs’ game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels for a Community Night at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

Individuals and organizations will be recognized for their dedication to the South Portland and Cape Elizabeth communities. The gates at Hadlock Field will open at 4:30 p.m. for early birds.

Tickets for South Portland and Cape Elizabeth residents are $7 and reserved seats are $9. Buy tickets at fevogm.com/event/SoPoCape82223.

