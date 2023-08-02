Comedy
Friday 8/4
Joe Pera: 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$35. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday, 8/4
“Us and ME”: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. Exhibiting 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 9. kbfa.com
Sebascodegan artists: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island. Exhibiting daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 19. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists
Friday 8/11
Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: opening reception 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. Exhibit on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 8/30
Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Through 9/1
“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 8/4
“Book Club” (2018): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/4
Joyce Yang Plays Tchaikovsky: 7:30 p.m., Crooker Theater, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org
Saturday 8/5
Darlin’ Corey and others: Noon, Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Wortzelini Brothers: 5 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. tatehouse.org
Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
Sami Stevens: Dimensions in Jazz series, 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org
“Summer on Ice” dance party: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $7. 21-plus. auramaine.com
The Ladles, Louisa Stancioff: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Monday 8/7
Maine POPS Concert Band: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org
Tuesday 8/8
The Renovators: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Pearl streets, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org
The Revivalists, Band of Horses: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $56 advance, $66 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Wednesday 8/9
Babe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $27.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 8/10
Muddy Ruckus: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org
Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com
“First Impressions”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org
Doom Jazz, Confusatron: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Pete Kilpatrick Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 8/11
“50 Years of Hip-Hop”: 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, 10 Congress Square, Portland. fb.me/e/11t3HdiBF
Queens of the Stone Age, The End is Nero: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $20-$200. ticketmaster.com
Charles Overton Quartet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/13
Guster’s on the Ocean festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $40-$65. ontheoceanfest.com
Friday 8/11-Monday 8/14
Grateful Camp Out festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $50-$160. thomaspointbeach.com
Friday 8/11-Friday 9/1
Live music at Alto: 6 p.m. Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com
Through 9/1
Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 8/4
Teller’s Garden: 6:30 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. tellersgarden.com
Through 8/5
“9 to 5 The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $80-$125. msmt.org
Through 8/6
Vivid Motion Dance’s Greatest Hits: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25; $10 under age 12. vividmotion.org
Monday 8/7 & Tuesday 8/8
“A Midsummer Night’s Circus”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Payson Park, 775 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. $35, $20 under age 12. porttix.com
Wednesday 8/9-Saturday 8/26
“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org
Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/13
“Firebringer”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $14 seniors and students, $20 at door, $18 seniors and students. thehillarts.me
“Keep Singing!” short musicals: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. 16-plus. linco.media
Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/20
“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org
Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/27
“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway
Through 8/31
“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Send questions/comments to the editors.