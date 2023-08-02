Comedy

Friday 8/4

Joe Pera: 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$35. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday, 8/4

“Us and ME”: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. Exhibiting 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 9. kbfa.com

Sebascodegan artists: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island. Exhibiting daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 19. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists

Friday 8/11

Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: opening reception 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. Exhibit on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Sept. 30. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/26

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 8/30

Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/1

“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 8/4

“Book Club” (2018): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Reservation required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/4

Joyce Yang Plays Tchaikovsky: 7:30 p.m., Crooker Theater, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org

Saturday 8/5

Darlin’ Corey and others: Noon, Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Wortzelini Brothers: 5 p.m., Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. tatehouse.org

Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Sami Stevens: Dimensions in Jazz series, 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors. pcm.org

“Summer on Ice” dance party: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $7. 21-plus. auramaine.com

The Ladles, Louisa Stancioff: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Monday 8/7

Maine POPS Concert Band: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org

Tuesday 8/8

The Renovators: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Congress and Pearl streets, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org

The Revivalists, Band of Horses: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $56 advance, $66 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Goth Babe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 8/9

Babe: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $27.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 8/10

Muddy Ruckus: 6 p.m., Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland. Free. easternpromenade.org

Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

“First Impressions”: Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$45, under age 21 free. pcmf.org

Doom Jazz, Confusatron: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Pete Kilpatrick Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 8/11

“50 Years of Hip-Hop”: 5-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, 10 Congress Square, Portland. fb.me/e/11t3HdiBF

Queens of the Stone Age, The End is Nero: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $20-$200. ticketmaster.com

Charles Overton Quartet: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/13

Guster’s on the Ocean festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $40-$65. ontheoceanfest.com

Friday 8/11-Monday 8/14

Grateful Camp Out festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $50-$160. thomaspointbeach.com

Friday 8/11-Friday 9/1

Live music at Alto: 6 p.m. Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com

Through 9/1

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 8/4

Teller’s Garden: 6:30 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. tellersgarden.com

Through 8/5

“9 to 5 The Musical”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $80-$125. msmt.org

Through 8/6

Vivid Motion Dance’s Greatest Hits: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25; $10 under age 12. vividmotion.org

Monday 8/7 & Tuesday 8/8

“A Midsummer Night’s Circus”: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Payson Park, 775 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. $35, $20 under age 12. porttix.com

Wednesday 8/9-Saturday 8/26

“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org

Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/13

“Firebringer”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $14 seniors and students, $20 at door, $18 seniors and students. thehillarts.me

“Keep Singing!” short musicals: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. 16-plus. linco.media

Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/20

“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org

Friday 8/11-Sunday 8/27

“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway

Through 8/31

“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

