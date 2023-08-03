YARMOUTH – We are sad to announce the passing of Donald Roy Corkum of Hinsdale N.H., 58, on July 3, 2023. He passed unexpectedly while working. Donald leaves behind his children, Patrick and Miranda Corkum, Allan Corkum, an Rabecca Corkum, and six beautiful grandchildren. We will be having a pot lock service at the American Legion in Yarmouth (148 North Road, Yarmouth, Maine) on Aug. 13, 2023, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

