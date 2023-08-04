BASEBALL

Cal Parrillo singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and the Bristol Blues eliminated the Sanford Mainers from the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs with a 4-2 win Friday in Game 2 of the best-of-three semifinals in Bristol, Connecticut.

Jack Toomey hit leadoff home runs in both the third and fifth innings to stake Sanford to a 2-0 lead. But Bristol answered with single runs in the fifth and sixth and two in the seventh.

EASTERN LEAGUE: Joseph Rosa hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Bowie Baysox held on for a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in Bowie, Maryland.

Bowie also got a two-run homer from Billy Cook, who had two home runs and seven RBI in Thursday’s game.

Chase Meidroth gave Portland a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the third. Nathan Hickey added a solo homer in the sixth.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

NBA: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the agreement said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal being finalized.

At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history.

Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-best 56% shooting.

The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season. Davis will make about $40.6 million this coming season.

Advertisement

WNBA: Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, 88-72.

• Tianna Hawkins scored 17 points, and the Washington Mystics snapped a three-game losing streak with a 79-77 home win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

GOLF

PGA: Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 that gave him the lead for the fifth time in his last 10 rounds at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Henley was at 12-under 128, one shot ahead of Billy Horschel, who climbed up the leaderboard with a 62. Horschel most likely needs to finish first or second to secure a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee.

LPGA: Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open in Irvine, Scotland, after a 4-under 68.

Advertisement

Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day, a 65, to surge into second place at 10 under.

LIV: Matthew Wolff got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over David Puig and Harold Varner III after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

TENNIS

DC OPEN: Taylor Fritz needed three sets and three hours to get past Andy Murray, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4, in a fourth-round match in Washington that was briefly interrupted by climate protesters.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the women’s semifinals by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pegula will face No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari or No. 7 seed Madison Keys in the semifinals. Sakkari advanced to the quarterfinals by winning her rain-postponed fourth-round match against Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 6-2.

Advertisement

SOCCER

ITALY: Yunus Musah is following United States teammate Christian Pulisic to American-owned AC Milan.

Musah, a 20-year-old midfielder who was born in New York but grew up in Italy and England, signed a five-year contract with the Rossoneri on Friday following a transfer from Valencia.

HOCKEY

NHL: Tom Wilson signed a seven-year extension worth $45.5 million with the Washington Capitals.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger is known for his physical play also has 326 points in 763 regular-season and playoff games.

• Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is out at least three months after undergoing right ankle surgery.

Penguins general manager/president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas said Guentzel had the surgery on Wednesday. Guentzel, a 2022 All-Star, had been dealing with a lingering ankle issue during the offseason.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous