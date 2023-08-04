BOSTON — Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and the Toronto Blue Jays tied their season-high with five home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also went deep to help the Blue Jays increase their lead over Boston for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League to three games.
Toronto starter Alek Manoh (3-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out five.
Jarren Duran and Yu Chang homered for Boston. The Red Sox have dropped five of their last six.
Merrifield hit a towering fly ball off James Paxton (6-3) on the game’s first pitch that had plenty of carry for his 14th career leadoff home run. Two batters later, Guerrero blasted a no-doubt shot for Toronto’s second solo home run of the inning.
The Blue Jays kept playing home run derby in the second. Just up from the minors, Schneider jumped on a slider and sent it into the Green Monster seats.
Paxton grinded through five innings, allowing four runs on a season-high nine hits. He struck out four.
ROSTER MOVES
Blue Jays: A 27th-round selection in 2017, Schneider was selected to the major league roster prior to the game. Toronto has a need for infield depth after Bo Bichette landed on the injured list. Schneider hit 21 home runs with Triple-A Buffalo. “He’s a dude who’s earned the promotion,” Toronto Manager John Schneider said. The Jays optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A, designated right-hander Thomas Hatch for assignment and reinstated right-hander Jay Jackson from the family medical emergency list.
Red Sox: Infielder Luis Urias was recalled from Triple-A Worcester, while infielder Christian Arroyo was designated for assignment. Urias was a trade deadline acquisition from Milwaukee. Arroyo batted .241 in 66 games for Boston this season. … Philadelphia returned right-hander Noah Song to Boston. Song was selected by the Phillies in last year’s Rule 5 Draft. Originally drafted by Boston in 2019, Song missed four years of development while serving in the U.S. Navy.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: Infielder Justin Turner missed his third straight game because of a left heel contusion.
