BASEBALL

Grant Richardson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Somerset Patriots scored four times on its way to a 9-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League game on Friday in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Phillip Sikes and Nick Yorke. The Patriots quickly answered and took a 3-2 lead after two innings. It was 9-2 before the Sea Dogs scored in the eighth on a two-run single by Mickey Gasper.

Sea Dogs shortstop Marcelo Mayer had two hits, including a double, and scored twice. Gasper had two hits.

Portland and Somerset have split the first four games of the series and will play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. The Sea Dogs (19-16) are in second place in the Northeast Division, 2 1/2 games ahead of Somerset (18-18).

COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Salve Regina scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away for a 10-5 win over Colby in the NCAA Division III tournament in Cortland, New York.

Matt D’Amato was 4 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored for Salve Regina.

Ryan Grace was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored for Colby, which will face Washington and Jefferson College in a losers’ bracket game at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Also Friday, Husson lost to Endicott, 6-2, at Willimantic, Connecticut. Kevin Connolly had an RBI double and Keegan Cyr an RBI single for the Eagles, who face Eastern Connecticut State in a losers’ bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brady Tkachuk scored a goal and added three assists, Cole Caufield scored twice, and the United States clinched a knockout-round berth with a 4-1 win over Poland in preliminary round play in Praque.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine stopped 20 shots, including all 11 he faced in a scoreless first period. Michael Kesselring also scored for the Americans, who improved to 3-1-1 and moved into second place in Group B.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Southampton will face Leeds United for a spot in next year’s Premier League after beating West Brom 3-1 in the second leg of their Championship playoff.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Las Vegas Aces, who are chasing a third consecutive championship, continue to be a hot ticket by selling out 15 of their 20 home games, the most in WNBA history.

Las Vegas in March became the first team to sell out its allotment of season tickets.

The only games where individual tickets remain at their usual home, Michelob Ultra Arena, are Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, Aug. 30 against the Atlanta Dream, Sept. 15 against the Connecticut Sun, and Sept. 19 against the Dallas Wings. Tickets also remain for the Sept. 3 game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena.

• Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard is expected to miss up to six weeks after breaking her foot in a season-opening victory on Wednesday. Howard’s injury left the Wings with only eight healthy players, enabling them to sign free agent Monique Billings to a salary-cap hardship contract.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Fifth-ranked Alexander Zverev rallied to beat unheralded Chilean opponent Alejandro Tabilo 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 for a spot in final in Rome.

In Sunday’s final, Zverev will face another Chilean, Nicolas Jarry, who beat Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 on the American’s 27th birthday.

