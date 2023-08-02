SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Rodríguez hit a broken-bat grounder that rolled into left field when Boston shortstop Yu Chang and third baseman Rafael Devers collided while trying to field the ball, allowing Tom Murphy to score.
Eugenio Suárez followed with an RBI single to right field, giving the Mariners a two-run lead. Then, Rodriguez scored from third on a double steal with Suárez when Boston catcher Connor Wong threw to second base.
Jarren Duran opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the third against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, and Masataka Yoshida made it 3-0 with a run-scoring infield single in the fifth.
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer off Red Sox reliever John Schreiber (1-1) in the sixth, and Cade Marlowe tied it up with a pinch-hit single in the seventh off Richard Bleier.
Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford allowed four hits over five shutout innings, while Gilbert gave up three runs and five hits over six innings, with five strikeouts.
Matt Brash (7-3), Gabe Speier, Justin Topa and Andrés Muñoz combined for three shutout innings in relief, with Muñoz earning his third save.
ROOKIE OF THE MONTH
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was named American League Rookie of the Month for July. Casas hit a career-high .349 in July, with a .442 on-base percentage, .758 slugging percentage, seven homers and 13 RBI.
NO TURNER
Justin Turner was out of Boston’s lineup for the second straight day after suffering a heel contusion in Monday’s game. He is expected to play Friday against Toronto.
