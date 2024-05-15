BASEBALL

The morning after combining for 21 runs, the Somerset Patriots topped the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 Wednesday in an Eastern League game at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Oswald Peraza hit a home run in the fourth inning – one of only three hits allowed by Portland.

Peraza, on a rehab assignment from the New York Yankees as he works his way back from a shoulder injury, led off the bottom of the fourth with a line drive off Angel Bastardo that cleared the fence in left-center for his third homer in six rehab games.

Bastardo struck out eight, allowing three hits and one walk over five innings. CJ Liu, just back from the injured list, pitched three hitless innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Sea Dogs, who beat the Patriots 11-10 on Tuesday night, were held to four hits – two by Marcelo Mayer.

Advertisement

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Danielle Collins continued her good form since announcing her plan to retire at the end of the year, beating former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Rom and extend her record to 19-1 since early March.

Collins’ semifinal opponent will be second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who eased past Jelena Ostapenko, 6-2, 6-4.

The other semifinal pits the top-ranked Iga Swiatek against No. 3 Coco Gauff.

TV: The U.S. Open men’s final will shift to ABC from ESPN this year — but the women’s title match will remain on the cable outlet a year after Coco Gauff won the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

This will be the first time ABC airs the men’s final, ESPN said. The match is on Sept. 8. The women’s final in Flushing Meadows is the day before.

Advertisement

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer suspended multiple players for their involvement in an incident following New York City FC’s 3-2 win over Toronto FC last weekend, the league announced.

Toronto Coach John Herdman, defender Richie Laryea and goalkeeper Sean Johnson were suspended for their team’s home match against Nashville.

Toronto forward Prince Owusu and New York City defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards for their involvement. Owusu also was suspended for the Nashville match, and Tanasijevic for his team’s home match against Philadelphia.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Italian cyclist Jonathan Milan sprinted to victory at the end of the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, winning a 129-mile stage from Foiano di Val Fortore, while Tadej Pogacar kept his firm grip on the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Advertisement

Pogacar maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 40 seconds over Daniel Martinez.

OLYMPICS: Olympic triathlete Taylor Knibb stunned even herself by winning the women’s time trial at the U.S. road cycling championships.

Now, she will have the opportunity to compete in two sports at this year’s Paris Games.

Knibb ripped over the flat, out-and-back course around Charleston, West Virginia, in 45 minutes, 54 seconds, beating prerace favorite Kristen Faulkner by 11 seconds. Three-time Olympian Amber Neben was 49 seconds back in third place.

Knibb also had previously qualified for Paris, albeit in the triathlon, when the 26-year-old from Washington, D.C., finished fifth at a test event held over the Olympic course at the historic Pont Alexandre III bridge last August.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets are retiring the No. 15 jersey of Vince Carter, the high-flying guard who will be enshrined this year in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Carter played 4 1/2 seasons with the Nets while they were in New Jersey, averaging 23.6 points. He owns their single-season record with 2,070 points in the 2006-07 season.

Carter is third in franchise history in points and is in the Nets’ top 10 in numerous other categories.

He is the only player in NBA history to play in four decades. The NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Toronto Raptors, he was dealt by the Raptors to New Jersey on Dec. 17, 2004, and played with the Nets through the 2008-09 season. His last season, 2019-2020, was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Carter will become the seventh Nets player with a retired jersey. Along with Kidd, the others are Julius Erving, Buck Williams, Drazen Petrovic, “Super” John Williamson and Bill Melchionni.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous