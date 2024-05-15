BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Baltimore a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, enabling the Orioles — yet again — to avoid a sweep.

Baltimore split the two-game set with the Blue Jays — the middle game Tuesday was rained out — and has now gone 105 straight regular-season series of at least two decisions without being swept. That’s tied for the third-longest run in major league history.

The Orioles were swept in last year’s AL Division Series against Texas, but the most recent time it happened in the regular season was from May 13-15, 2022, at Detroit. The streak almost ended exactly two years later, but after defensive replacement Isiah Kiner-Falefa misplayed Jordan Westburg’s grounder for an infield single to start the Baltimore ninth, Rutschman connected off Jordan Romano.

Rutschman’s drive was reviewed — the ball appeared to deflect off a fan who was reaching out above the big wall in right field — but the homer was upheld.

Romano (1-1) blew a save for the first time in seven chances this year.

Westburg led off the first with a homer, but the Orioles didn’t score again until Rutschman went deep for the ninth time this season.

Bo Bichette hit a two-run double in the third inning, and the Toronto bullpen worked through big jams in the seventh and eighth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 10, PIRATES 2: William Contreras went 3 for 5 with four RBI and hit one of Milwaukee’s five homers off Martín Pérez in a win at home.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won 2 of 3 from the Pirates before beginning a season-long, nine-game trip Friday at Houston. The Brewers also will visit Miami and Boston before coming back home May 27 for a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs that marks ex-Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.

Gary Sánchez, Sal Frelick, Joey Ortiz and Jackson Chourio also homered off Pérez, who gave up 11 hits and nine runs before leaving with nobody out in the sixth inning.

The Brewers tied a franchise record for homers off a single pitcher in one game. They also hit five home runs off Cincinnati’s Chris Reitsma in 2002 and Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene in 2022.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 2, TIGERS 0: Bryan De La Cruz homered, Trevor Rogers pitched five scoreless innings and Miami won at Detroit.

Miami (13-32) has won two straight and 3 of 4 after a four-game losing streak. They shut out the Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the three-game series.

Four relievers finished, with Tanner Scott pitching the ninth for his fifth save. Two-out singles by Javier Baez and Carson Kelly put runners on the corners, but Riley Greene struck out.

WHITE SOX 2, NATIONALS 0: Korey Lee went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Garrett Crochet tossed five scoreless innings and Chicago topped visiting Washington.

NOTES

ASTROS: StarterRonel Blanco was ejected following a foreign substance check in Tuersday’s night’s game against Oakland.

Blanco was ejected by third base umpire Laz Diaz after a check of his glove before the start of the fourth. The umpires, Blanco and Manager Joe Espada stood at the mound for a couple of minutes discussing the issue before the right-hander was thrown out.

Blanco held out his hands and patted them together in front of the umpires while they inspected his glove, and he did the motion again after he was tossed.

Blanco’s glove was confiscated.

“I felt something inside the glove,” first base umpire Erich Bacchus said. “It was the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove since we’ve been doing this for a few years now.”

After Bacchus discovered the substance, he called the rest of the crew in to confer.

“Everybody checked the glove to make sure we all had the same thing and he had to get ejected because he had a foreign substance on his glove,” Diaz said.

Blanco denied using an illegal substance.

“Just probably rosin I put on my left arm,” he said through a translator. “Maybe because of the sweat it got into the glove and that’s maybe what they found.”

MLB began cracking down on foreign substances in June 2021, and Blanco likely will face a 10-game suspension for the infraction.

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in a trade for minor-league right-hander Luis Rodriguez, then optioned Julks to Triple-A Charlotte.

MARINERS: Outfielder Dominic Canzone was activated after missing a month with a left shoulder injury.

Canzone was placed on the injured list on April 15 with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall. Canzone played three games on a rehab assignment and was instantly placed into the lineup in left field against Kansas City.

