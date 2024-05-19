BASEBALL

The Somerset Patriots made the most of their four hits Sunday afternoon against the Portland Sea Dogs, aided by 10 walks, a hit batsman, two balks and two wild pitches in a 7-0 Eastern League win in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Rehabbing New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu reached base four times, with three walks and an RBI single, and Benjamin Cowles hit a two-run double for the Patriots, who also stole five bases.

Meanwhile, Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling and four relievers combined on a six-hitter. Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel each had two hits for the Sea Dogs.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City won a record fourth straight Premier League title by beating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season.

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half helped City become the first team to be crowned champion of English soccer’s top division four years in a row after holding off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, which beat Everton, 2-1.

• Tottenham clinched a spot in next season’s Europa League, securing fifth place in the Premier League with a season-ending 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen held off a challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, and extend his standings lead.

Verstappen started on pole position and stayed ahead of Norris at the start but was put under pressure by the McLaren driver near the end. He held on to take his 59th career win by less than a second.

Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari, the Italian team’s first podium finish at Imola since 2006.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed Coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff to multiyear contracts.

The Hurricanes have advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs in all six seasons since Brind’Amour took over as head coach. He was the winner of the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach in 2021.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Captain Brady Tkachuk scored three power play-goals and added an assist to help the United States rout Kazakhstan 10-1 in the Czech Republic.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and four assists to become the all-time leading scorer for the United States with 43 points, one more than Patrick Kane.

The Americans are in second place in Group B with a game against Latvia on Tuesday still to play in the preliminary round.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Alexander Zverev put on a serving clinic in Rome to beat 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-5 and earn his biggest trophy since tearing his ankle apart two years ago.

It was Zverev’s third final in Rome. He won his first Masters Series title in 2017 by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, then lost to Rafael Nadal in the title match a year later.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Tadej Pogacar destroyed his rivals on the toughest leg of this year’s race to add three minutes to his already considerable advantage in the overall standings.

Pogacar finished the 15th stage 29 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana, and his closest rivals in the overall standings were nearly three minutes slower. Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France champion who is trying to win both that race and the Giro this year, now leads by 6:41 over Geraint Thomas.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Former All-Pro running back David Johnson says he’s retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

Johnson, 32, had his All-Pro season for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, leading the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage – 1,239 rushing and 879 receiving.

