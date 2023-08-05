Queenie’s Castle in Portland’s Deering Oaks park has closed for good, the owner of the cafe said Saturday.

Victoria Thayer, also known as “Queenie,” opened the cafe with her sister, Marion, in June 2022. The last day for Queenie’s Castle was July 29 during the nearby farmers market, Thayer said.

“Enough was enough,” Thayer said.

She said her business encountered problems from homeless people in the area.

“There are no bathrooms for people in the park,” Thayer said. Queenie’s Castle faced vandalism, thefts and nearby drug use, Thayer added, and at times, she didn’t feel safe.

In addition, her sister died in the spring from cancer..

“It was a multitude of everything,” Thayer said.

The cafe was housed in a small, castle-styled building built in 1894 by a local architect, Frederick Thompson, according to the cafe’s Facebook page. The seasonal cafe offered meals and snacks, from lobster dinners to hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches and ice cream.

The historic building measures about 500 square feet and is owned by the city of Portland.

The castle’s history included a warming hut providing ice skaters a chance to warm up by a fire and enjoy hot chocolate or coffee. In the 1950s, the building was converted into restrooms, a use that continued for decades. In 2005, the castle was renovated, restoring its stained glass and fireplace.

For a time, the Greater Portland Convention and Visitors Bureau used the castle as a visitor center. In 2016, the city and the nonprofit Friends of Deering Oaks teamed up to bring food service back to the park.

Before Queenie’s Castle, the building sat vacant for several years. The castle previously housed a Mediterranean cafe, Tiqa, which closed in 2020.

Just before opening her cafe last year, Thayer said the castle was a unique venue. For years, she would drive through Deering Oaks and marvel at the historic building off State Street.

Thayer, who grew up in Portland, said she had fond memories of visiting the castle as a child. Her first name came from her father’s love of the British royal family, including Queen Victoria.

