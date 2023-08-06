BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 2-0 victory Sunday.

Adley Rutschman and Ryan O’Hearn each drove in a run for American League-leading Baltimore, which won for the eighth time in 10 games. Cionel Pérez (4-1) relieved an erratic Bradish with two outs in the fifth and retired DJ Stewart on a bases-loaded grounder.

The Orioles managed to win this close game without using two of their top relievers, giving All-Star Yennier Cano and left-hander Danny Coulombe the day off. Félix Bautista pitched the ninth for his 30th save in 35 chances.

The plummeting Mets (50-61) were shut out for the 11th time and fell a season-worst 11 games below .500.

PHILLIES 8, ROYALS 4: Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos homered, and Philadelphia won at home.

Bryce Harper had two hits and drove in a run for the Phillies, who have won five of seven.

MJ Melendez homered for Kansas City.

Taijuan Walker (13-4) recovered from a shaky first inning to become the first NL pitcher to reach 13 victories.

RANGERS 6, MARLINS 0: Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia homered, and Andrew Heaney allowed four singles in 5 2/3 innings as Texas finished a sweep of its six-game homestand.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, GUARDIANS 3: Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single after Chicago tied it in the ninth inning on consecutive throwing errors by Cleveland rookie Bryan Rocchio, giving the White Sox a win in Cleveland, one day after a nasty benches-clearing brawl between the AL Central rivals.

There was no carryover from Saturday night’s melee, triggered by a fight at second base between Chicago’s Tim Anderson and Cleveland’s José Ramírez. There were six ejections.

Major League Baseball is still reviewing the altercation, along with subsequent flareups, before handing out discipline.

ASTROS 9, YANKEES 7: Jake Meyers hit two long home runs and Houston won at New York after struggling Yankees starter Carlos Rodón exited early with another injury.

Yordan Alvarez and Martín Maldonado also went deep to help Houston gain a split of the four-game series.

RAYS 10, TIGERS 6: Yandy Díaz homered and scored three runs as Tampa won at Detroit.

Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and drove in two runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, BRAVES 4: Cody Bellinger had his third straight multi-hit game, scored twice and drove in a run as Chicago beat MLB-leading Atlanta at home for its sixth straight series win.

Dansby Swanson added a double and two RBI against his former team, and Ian Happ drove in a pair of runs, helping the Cubs win for the 15th time in 19 games. Chicago moved within 1 1/2 games of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 1: Endy Rodriguez and Connor Joe homered to spoil the return of Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff after four months, leading the Pittsburgh to a road victory.

Woodruff (1-1) was activated off the 60-day injured list (right shoulder inflammation) and was making his first start since April 7. He retired the first six hitters, striking out the first five, before Rodriguez opened the third inning with his second homer.

Woodruff allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out nine with no walks in an 85-pitch outing.

NATIONALS 6, REDS 3: Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs, and the last-place Nationals finished a three-game sweep at Cincinnati.

Over the last 50 seasons, Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats.

Washington has won four straight for the first time this season.

Joey Votto and TJ Friedl hit solo homers for the sliding Reds, who have lost six straight for the second time in a month and the third time this season.

ROCKIES 1, CARDINALS 0: Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team, and Ezequiel Tovar hit a sacrifice fly to lift Colorado to a win in St. Louis.

NOTES

RANGERS: Rookie third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured left thumb in Sunday’s game.

Manager Bruce Bochy had no details on how long Jung, a starter in this year’s All-Star Game, will be out of the lineup.

Jung leads major league rookies in home runs (22), RBI (67) and hits (117). He has started all 107 games this season for Texas.

• All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the starting lineup Sunday because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list because of a left knee contusion.

Marsh was hurt during Saturday night’s 9-6 victory over Kansas City when he crashed into the center-field wall trying to catch Samad Taylor’s fifth-inning triple. X-rays were negative, but further tests revealed the contusion.

