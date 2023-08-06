BASEBALL

Tyler Dearden homered and drove in four runs, and Corey Rosier and Tyler McDonough also went deep as the Portland Sea Dogs ended a two-week trip with an 11-2 win over the Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game Sunday afternoon in Bowie, Maryland.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs.

Blaze Jordan gave the Sea Dogs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish when he smacked a two-run double in the third inning. Rosier hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Portland broke it open with six runs in the seventh, including Dearden’s three-run homer.

Rosier was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and his 40th stolen base of the season.

Isaac Coffey (5-1) and two relievers combined on a four-hitter. Coffey struck out seven over six innings.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was suspended because of rain and will resume at noon Monday.

The FireKeepers 400 began later after a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay. After 74 laps, precipitation pushed the drivers out of their cars during a red-flag stoppage that lasted nearly an hour before the 200-lap race was postponed.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks that also includes the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose, and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Karlsson is the first player to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL’s top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961. The 33-year-old Swede became the first player at the position to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch of the Rangers in 1991-92.

TENNIS

DC OPEN: Coco Gauff claimed the last three games of each set to defeat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the women’s final in Washington or the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Kyle Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final four-lap shootout and won the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, for his second career victory.

Alex Palou, the series points leader, finished third. Josef Newgarden had his best finish yet in his hometown race at fourth. Scott Dixon, who won in Nashville a year ago, was fifth.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Sabrina Ionescu scored 31 points, hitting six of New York’s 17 3-pointers, to lead the Liberty to a 99-61 rout of the visiting Las Vegas Aces in a matchup of the top two teams in the WNBA.

The Liberty (22-6) snapped the Aces’ eight-game winning streak, handing Las Vegas (24-3) only its third loss of the season.

• Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, Allisha Gray added 21, and the Atlanta Dream won at home against the Indiana Fever, 82-73.

• Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the visiting Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics, 91-83, to snap a four-game losing streak.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract.

• The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition by releasing Danny Etling, leaving starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

CYCLING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands quickly remounted after a crash, regained contact with the leaders and then pulled away to win the road race at the world championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Wout van Aert, one of the pre-race favorites, took the silver medal for Belgium, and Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia beat Mads Pedersen of Denmark by less than the length of his front tire to claim bronze.

– Staff and news service report

