FALMOUTH – Commander Lloyd L. Reynolds Sr., USNR (Ret.), passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2023, at his home in OceanView of Falmouth.

He is survived by his loving wife Lee D. Reynolds, and children, Lloyd L. Reynolds Jr. “Kip”, of Falmouth, Kyla R. P’an of Lisbon, Portugal, and Nicholas D. Reynolds of Weston, Mass., their spouses, as well as grandchildren, Benjamin, Ella, Parker, Hadley, and Sydney.

Lloyd grew up in Lower Merion, Pa., and attended Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.), class of 1963, where he founded the crew team and was an active alumnus.

After a 21-year military service, Lloyd established his own insurance, benefits and financial retirement planning firm (Reynolds Financial Services Company), which he enjoyed leading for almost 30 years.

He retired in 1996, and continued his education, obtaining a second master’s degree in maritime history from the University of Delaware in 2000. Lloyd, his wife, Lee, and son, Kip, purchased and developed the South Portland-based South Port Marine, LLC. which is now one of the finest marina/boatyards on Casco Bay.

Commander Reynolds was a true patriot and enjoyed both the history and heritage of our nation. His enthusiasm throughout his life for his many pursuits was contagious.

Lloyd was very active at St Peter’s Church in the Great Valley (Malvern, Pa.), where he will be interred in October.

A small service will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary in Falmouth at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 19.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to either St. Mary’s Church, Falmouth, or Trinity College Crew, in care of Trinity College,

Hartford, Conn.