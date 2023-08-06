LeBlanc-Simpson, Ely Omega 40, of Portland, and Richmond, Calif., July 24, 2023. Memorial service, Aug. 9, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
LeBlanc-Simpson, Ely Omega 40, of Portland, and Richmond, Calif., July 24, 2023. Memorial service, Aug. 9, 12 to 1:30 ...
LeBlanc-Simpson, Ely Omega 40, of Portland, and Richmond, Calif., July 24, 2023. Memorial service, Aug. 9, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.
Send questions/comments to the editors.