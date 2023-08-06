PORTLAND – Jose Raul Bernardo Alvarez Ibarra, much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died peacefully on July 28, 2023, with his family close by his side. He was born in Havana, Cuba to Orlando and Julia Alvarez, and immigrated to the United States in 1962. He graduated from Lowell Technological Institute, and worked for IBM in Kingston, N.Y., and Portland, Maine. He then worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maine until his retirement.

Jose is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Rachel and husband Jamie Flaherty, son Kevin and wife Stacy Alvarez, grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Julia, Maggie, and William, his sister Rebeca and brother Roberto and his wife Marcy. Friends and family came first with Jose and we were all fortunate to be the recipients of his advice, support, quirky humor, and unconditional love. He fiercely loved his wife, children and grandchildren and we all loved him right back. Jose had a competitive spirit and when he was no longer able to play golf, he turned his energies to hosting marathon board games and yard games with family and friends where he, unfortunately for the rest of us, usually was the “no more mister nice guy” victor.

For the last 20 years or so Jose religiously attended the Turning Point Cardiac Rehab program and credited that program and its outstanding staff for prolonging and enhancing his life.

Jose travelled through his final journey as he travelled through life—with deep and quiet strength, dignity, humor, and grace. He included each of us on that journey and for that we are grateful.

Rest in peace, dear Grandy. You will live on through us and we will try to make you proud.

