WINDHAM – Raymond N. Bridge passed away at his home, suddenly, on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born in Portland, Nov. 29, 1953, the son of Ralph N. Bridge and Estella (Robinson) Bridge.
After graduating from Portland High School, he married the love of his life Roberta (Locklin) Bridge on Nov. 29, 1974. He worked many years at Dielectric and then Nichols Portland where he retired. After retirement he worked part time at Alltown in Windham.
Ray loved sports, especially NASCAR. He also was a longtime volunteer in Windham Soccer. He never missed many, if any, of his children’s or grandchildren’s games.
Ray traveled some with his wife going to Hawaii and Alaska among other trips. His favorite times were spent with family.
He was previously deceased by his parents. He leaves behind his wife, Roberta of 48 years. He also leaves behind his son Robert Bridge and partner Erin Wardwell of Windham, and daughter Crystal Bridge of Raymond. He further leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Riley and Jordan Bridge of Raymond and his sister Kathleen Frye of Raymond.
Per the request of the deceased there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. To express condolences or to participate in Ray’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Anyone wishing to do so may send a donation in Ray’s name to:
Windham/Raymond Athletic Boosters
PO Box 617
Windham, ME 04062
