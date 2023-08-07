New passenger transportation numbers released Monday by the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority are showing that ridership on the Amtrak Downeaster has mostly rebounded from the pandemic-related disruptions that started in 2020.

The rail authority reported that the Amtrak Downeaster transported 516,723 passengers in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2023. That is the first time that annual ridership has exceeded a half million riders since fiscal 2019, according to the rail authority, which was created in 1995 by the Maine Legislature to oversee passenger rail service in the state.

Preliminary reports from the rail authority show that ridership has been steadily rising and the trend is projected to continue, with record-breaking ridership numbers expected for July.

“It is very rewarding to see Downeaster ridership continue to grow across all markets, trains and stations,” said Natalie Bogart, the rail authority’s deputy director. “The results are particularly impressive given that Massachusetts track construction required more than 400 trains to operate limited service last fiscal year.”

Bogart said the Massachusetts track upgrade project required southbound passengers to get off at Haverhill, Massachusetts, and be transported by bus to Boston’s North Station. Northbound passengers had to be bused to Haverhill. Those disruptions took place during two weeks in February and March.

For one week in April, the project forced southbound passengers to get off the train in Exeter, New Hampshire, and be bused to Boston. The track upgrade project is completed and was funded by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Another indicator that Amtrak Downeaster is on the rebound is ticket revenues. According to the rail authority, the $10.42 million in ticket revenue in fiscal year 2023 is the highest in the service’s 21-year history with a record-breaking average fare per passenger of $20.17.

Fifty percent discounts are available to children, seniors and disabled passengers. Discounted fares were streamlined last fiscal year to simplify the reservation process.

Amtrak Downeaster makes five daily round trips between Brunswick and Boston’s North Station, a 146-mile route that includes stops in Freeport, Old Orchard Beach, Saco and Wells. The stop in Old Orchard Beach is seasonal.

