When I lived toward the bottom of Munjoy Hill off Fore Street a dozen or so years ago, there were none of the hotels and eateries that are there now. So when I ventured to Navis Cafe on Thames Street a few weeks ago, I felt like a stranger in a strange land – which made it all the more fun.

IF YOU GO NAVIS CAFE WHERE: 58 Thames St., Portland; 207-536-1352, naviscafe.com HOURS: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily WAIT: None, pre-ordered and ready on arrival PARKING: On-street metered WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

Navis Cafe opened a few years ago, but this was my first visit, and I’m glad I decided to place my order in advance, because the joint was buzzing when I went in to pick up my delicious Downeast Wrap ($11.99).

First off, you gotta love a place that’s open seven days a week, especially with all the staff shortages we’ve seen in recent years. It’s good to know I can add Navis Cafe to my list of go-to spots regardless of what day it is.

The breakfast menu looks awesome, with egg sandwiches, oatmeal and bagels, all reasonably priced. Lunch includes salads, like the Nuts & Berries ($12.99), which features spinach, fresh berries, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, and the Grain Bowl ($12.99), with brown rice, arugula, tomato, roasted black beans and corn, avocado spread and cilantro lime aioli.

I wanted something I could properly sink my teeth into, so my eyes fixated on the sandwich and wrap options. I almost got The Mainah ($11.99), made with roast beef, cheddar, red onion, fresh greens, tomato and horseradish spread.

But then I had a change of heart (and stomach) when I spied the Downeast Wrap. This portable feast consists of baked sesame sweet potato falafel, baby spinach, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers and tahini dressing.

I had a plan to zip up Fore Street to find a sunny spot on the Eastern Promenade and actually take a proper lunch break. But, as no one who knows me would be surprised to hear, I ate the wrap in the car. When I opened it and placed it on a table to snap a few photos, I saw how tempting it looked. So fresh and inviting. I couldn’t resist.

Speaking of inviting, Navis has a spacious outdoor seating area with umbrellas that several people were taking advantage of on the day of my visit. The interior is also pleasing, with just the right amount of lighting as well as a line of bar-style counter seats, along with standard small, round tables.

Now back to that wrap.

I got into my car, sat there for a second and, in typical Aimsel fashion, said, “The heck with it.” After snapping a much better cross-section pic of my meal, I dug in, using my always-in-the-car beach towel as a lap placemat.

I’m practically swooning as I write this, such was the perfection of not only the tangy flavor but the divine texture of the sweet potato falafel filling. The Downeast was a melt-in-my-mouth handheld banquet, and I have zero regrets about eating it right then and there.

My next visit might skew carnivorous, because The Schooner sandwich checks a lot of boxes, with sliced capicola, ham, salami, provolone, tomato, pickles, greens and Italian dressing.

And here’s something handy to file away: Navis Cafe also serves beer, wine, prosecco and Champagne.

