Guster on the Ocean, the alternative rock band’s annual festival in Portland, is happening for the fifth time this weekend, and for the first time, it will include two days of performances at Thompson’s Point.

IF YOU GO GUSTER ON THE OCEAN WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday WHERE: State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland (Friday), Thompson’s Point, Resurgam Place, Portland (Saturday and Sunday) HOW MUCH: $40 to $275 TICKETS & INFO: ontheoceanfest.com

“It’s our only Guster festival, so we’re extremely excited. It’s where our community gathers, and it feels like a Star Trek convention of fans,” said percussionist/drummer Brian Rosenworcel during a phone conversation from a stop in Colorado.

One of those fans is Bostonian Voravut “SpicyV” Ratanakommon, who has attended Guster on the Ocean every year and will be at this one as an event volunteer. Ratanakommon, who works as a marketing and events manager, says he and his fellow Guster fans don’t just come for the music, although Guster is his favorite band; they come for the community. “They make the pilgrimage to come together and take home all sorts of memories,” he said. “We have become more than just fans, we’ve become family.”

Ratanakommon became a fan after finding a copy of Guster’s “Keep it Together” album stuck in a PC he was cleaning out while at work in the mid-’90s. Listening to the band is a cure-all for him. “When I’m feeling down, it is the one thing guaranteed to lift me up,” he said. Ratanakommon still listens to at least one Guster song at least once a day.

Since forming in 1991 while students at Tufts University, Guster has released eight studio albums and is working on its ninth. Rosenworcel said they hope to at least have the first single out by the end of the year and will likely play a few new tunes this weekend.

Some of Guster’s best known songs include “Satellite,” “The Airport Song,” “Amsterdam” and “Fa Fa.”

Guitarist and singer Adam Gardner lives in Maine, but that’s not the only reason they chose Portland as the location of their festival. The entire band loves the state, and they recorded the live DVD “Guster on Ice” 20 years ago at the State Theatre. To them, it’s home base. Plus, it’s the perfect time of year to be here.

“Maine’s awesome in the summer, and people need to see it. It’s a real destination show, and people come from all over the place to be in Maine,” explained Rosenworcel.

Rosenworcel said that Guster is committed to showing fans a very good time. “We kind of break out all the stops because we have permission to. We can spend a lot of money to make sure it’s awesome and family-friendly.”

To that end, Guster is teaming up with the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine to create an On the Ocean Kids Zone, which will offer activities for children on the museum’s front lawn and first floor from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Young attendees can look forward to ice cream, games and activities.

For the adult crowd, there are two notable offerings that will be available, one on site and the other in the Old Port.

First off, you can buy Guster Gummies from the Portland-based Zenia Cannibis company. The Maine wild blueberry and lemonade (Gardner’s favorite flavor) TCH gummies will be at Venus & Mars Dispensary on Fore Street during the weekend and beyond.

The band is also partnering with Bissell Brothers, and you can enjoy On the Ocean Pale Ale at all three shows. It will also be available at the brewery, conveniently located on the Thompson’s Point campus. Bissell Brothers will host a merch pop-up sale on Friday and have a few other events up its sleeve that will be announced in the coming days.

Now, let’s talk about the music.

Guster on the Ocean officially starts on Friday at the State Theatre. The night is called Enchantment Under the Ocean. Fans are encouraged to wear creative and weird prom-themed garb for an evening that will include a photo booth, cocktail weenies and a DJ, along with an acoustic set from Guster.

On Saturday, Guster headlines at day one of the two Thompson’s Point outdoor shows and will be sharing the stage with indie-pop act Bahamas (Afie Jurvanen), who has released five albums since 2009. Also on the bill is singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, who won the best folk album Grammy earlier this year for her “Revealer.” Cunningham, as well Maine indie-folk duo The Ballroom Thieves, who will also be playing on Saturday, both recently performed at the Newport Folk Festival. Rounding out the Saturday lineup is Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale. Her latest album is “Better by Now,” and last month, she released an intoxicating cover of Sade’s “No Ordinary Love.”

The lineup for the second day of performances is just as fabulous. Guster will be playing its entire “Keep It Together” album to mark its 20th anniversary. But before that happens, fans will be treated to sets by Shakey Graves (Alejandro Rose-Garcia) and his cocktail of folk, blues and rock tunes. Indie-pop act Lucius will elicit an immediate dance party with tracks from last year’s “Second Nature” and will also stop listeners in their tracks with chiller tunes from previous releases. Fronted by co-lead singers Jess Wolff and Holly Laessig, Lucius has built a loyal following with their tremendous vocals and a diverse palette of material. Plus, there will be a set from Maine indie-folk duo Oshima Brothers.

Guster on the Ocean is one of the highlights of a busy summer of music in Maine. Go for some of it or dive into all of it. With this lineup, you’re going to love it all.

