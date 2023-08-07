‘Something Rotten’

Shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. various days. Through Aug. 26. Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, $77 to $125. msmt.org

Maine State Music Theatre presents its final musical of the season and is going out on a hilarious note. “Something Rotten” spins the tale of Nick and Nigel, the Bottom Brothers. The siblings’ goal is to write the world’s first-ever musical and their idea merges 16th-century Shakespeare with modern-day Broadway. See the Tony-nominated romp for yourself and be ready to laugh your head off.

St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar

5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Outside St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. portlandcatholic.org/bazaar

The St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar is three years shy of hitting its 100th anniversary. That’s a whole lot of cookies, pasta and sausages that have been eaten through the decades. Get in on the festivities by going Friday or Saturday. The Italian flags will guide you there, as will the heavenly aromas and the sound of music and merriment.

Art in the Park

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Mill Creek Park, South Portland. artintheparkmaine.com

The geese and ducks are going to have to yield to us humans for a few hours, because it’s time for the annual Art in the Park show and sale in South Portland’s Mill Creek Park. Shop for original art and photographs from upwards of 170 artists, and there will also be plenty of food available. Swing through in the afternoon to hear some live music while you browse.

The Petra and Mo Show

5 p.m. Monday, Community School, Mount Desert; 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Round Top Farm, Damariscotta. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Rockport Harbor; noon Sunday, Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville. Admission by donation. thepetraandmoshow.com

You have a few opportunities this week to treat the kids in your life to The Petra and Mo Show. All performances happen outside, so bring blankets and lawn chairs and be sure to get there 30 minutes early for an art party. The Petra and Mo Show is an interactive puppet musical with themes of being together and also saying goodbye. Petra’s a giraffe with a hot-air balloon, and a mouse named Mo lives in a treehouse. Dancing trees, singing puppets and audience participation will make for a sweet experience.

