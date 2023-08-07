Actor David Harbour of “Stranger Things” fame will be interviewed in front a live audience at Theater at Monmouth Saturday afternoon as a fundraiser for the theater, where he used to perform.

Proceeds will go toward the theater’s artistic and education programming.

The Tony-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor was a member of the Theater at Monmouth company between 1994 and 1997 and had roles in many shows including “The Tempest, ” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Winter’s Tale” and “Hamlet.”

Audience members will be able to submit questions, and a VIP package includes seats in the first three rows and a post-interview reception at a tavern in Winthrop.

Harbour, who grew up outside of New York City and attended Dartmouth College, earned a Tony nomination for his role in “Virginia Woolf” and has appeared on Broadway several other times.

On TV, he got his start in 1999 on an episode of “Law & Order.”

In the HBO show “The Newsroom,” Harbour portrayed the character of Elliot Hirsch in 10 episodes from 2012-2014.

Harbour currently plays Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi/horror series “Stranger Things,” which began in 2015 and has run for four seasons with a fifth one on the way. The show has won a dozen Emmy awards, and Harbour was nominated for best supporting actor in 2017.

