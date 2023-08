Pianist Charlie Moore, a student at Greely High School, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 15, in a concert to benefit Studio B in Yarmouth. Joined by Studio B guitar teacher Nick Prato, Moore will play original music from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 81 Bridge St. in Yarmouth.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Proceeds will benefit Studio B’s scholarship fund. Beverages will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own if they prefer.

