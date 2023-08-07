SCARBOROUGH — Two upcoming road races, including kids’ fun run events, will benefit a pair of worthy causes which the public can sign up for or offer assistance now.

The St. Max 5K Road Race and Kids’ Fun Run will be held in Scarborough on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event is a benefit for the South Portland Food Cupboard and will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on 150 Black Point Road. The kids’ fun run is free and begins at 8:30 a.m. Same day registration is $25 and starts at 7:30 a.m. Online registration is $20 and can be accessed here. The event will also feature awards and prizes.

Started in 1997, the South Portland Food Cupboard is located on 130 Thadeus St. The pantry is open each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the first Wednesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and each Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pantry helps nearly 1,000 households per month. For more information, including how to help the food cupboard, visit www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org or call (207) 874-0379.

The Autumn N’ Ales 5K/10K/Half Marathon Road Race to benefit Holy Cross School in South Portland will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at the American Legion Post 76 in the Scarborough Industrial Park on Manson Libby Road. The event will also include a beer garden for participants ages 21 and older, provided by Nonesuch River Brewing. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., both the 5K and 10K start at 8:30 a.m., and the kids’ fun run will be held at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register, click here. Holy Cross School opened in 1937 and is dedicated to nurturing the spiritual, moral, intellectual, and social development of each child. For more information, call 207-799-6661 or visit www.holycrossmaine.org. The mission of the Eastern Trail Alliance is to build, maintain, and promote the use of the Eastern Trail, a recreation and transportation greenway from Casco Bay to the Piscataqua River in Kittery. For more information, visit www.easterntrail.org. Based in Scarborough, Project G.R.A.C.E. (Granting Resources and Assistance through Community Effort) aims to improve the lives of Scarborough neighbors by identifying both those in need and those willing to share their gifts, coordinating a compassionate and confidential interchange. For more information, visit https://projectgracemaine.weebly.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »