PFAS is still a bit of a mystery. Forever chemicals have been found on close to 60 farms across the state, but it’s not just farms that are affected. The chemicals move through the soil to the ground water and as a result, well water has been contaminated for neighboring properties. Fire fighters have been forced to use and wear products that have PFAS incorporated in them. Airports across the state have become hotspots for PFAS contamination. As a farmer, learning the extent of the PFAS crisis hit close to home. Therefore, I want to do my part to address this issue to help all Mainers.

PFAS, or forever chemicals, is an umbrella term for over 9,000 different chemicals that cannot be broken down by water or other solvents. These chemicals are not only indestructible, but are also toxic. Yet, PFAS can be found in many products, from Gortex clothing and non-stick pans to firefighting foam used at airports. Forever chemicals are everywhere. Over time, these chemicals build up in our bodies through bioaccumulation. Studies have shown that certain levels of forever chemicals may lead to health risks such as cancer, fertility issues and pregnancy complications, decreased effectiveness of vaccines, adverse developmental effects in children, and a reduced ability to fight off infections.

In Maine, there are many PFAS hotspots across the state where farms were given what they thought was safe and free fertilizer. More than 700 sites were licensed to spread wastewater sludge and septage where PFAS accumulates, meaning that PFAS contamination is likely widespread. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to remediate PFAS contamination in soils, so we are working to prevent further contamination, help affected farmers, and conduct more research to develop a better understanding of the extent of the crisis.

This year, I sponsored two bills targeted at helping those most affected by PFAS contamination. First, I sponsored a bill to require private health insurance carriers to provide coverage for PFAS blood testing. This is the only way that any individual can figure out how much PFAS is in their system. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control found that about 97% of Americans have forever chemicals in their bodies. Those individuals who have been highly exposed are the most at risk for long term adverse health outcomes. Early detection of PFAS-linked diseases are crucial to knowing what health risks someone faces. However, these blood tests can cost an average of $600 per person, annually. I will continue working to get this legislation passed next year to ensure all Mainers have access to the screening and preventative care they need, so they can live longer and healthier lives.

Second, I have been working on legislation to help farmers rebuild their livelihood after their land had been destroyed by PFAS. I merged my bill, LD 1591, with a bill from Sen. Vitelli, D-Arrowsic to help farmers simultaneously repurpose contaminated land and also further Maine’s renewable energy goals. This can be seen as a form of land use planning, prioritizing PFAS contaminated farms over other farm sites. This new and improved bill will help farmers build solar farms on their contaminated land. Farmers will be able to apply for a procurement contract through the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). All farms with contaminated land will be eligible under this proposal. While we have not found a way yet to remove forever chemicals from soil, LD 1591 help affected farmers capture some potential income and give Maine 25-40 years of time for the research to evolve around remediating contaminated soils with the ability for these farms to be reclaimed with the removal of the panels at the end of their useable life.

However, these bills are only the beginning of what needs to be done to address this crisis. Currently, we are lobbying the federal government to include Relief for Farmers Hit with PFAS Act in the next Farm Bill. This next step is crucial, but is certainly not the end. I aim to build on this work moving forward by holding chemical manufacturers accountable, supporting infrastructure to filter and ultimately destroy PFAS and helping our waste water treatment facilities remediate PFAS and other emerging contaminants in our biosolids.

