LEWISTON — Police determined a third person involved in the July 30 shooting deaths on Knox Street will not be prosecuted, according to a news release Tuesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Mohamed Sheikh, 30, of Auburn and Keyt Hussein, 23, of Lewiston died after an altercation that Sunday morning. Sheikh died on a Knox Street sidewalk and Hussein died at Central Maine Medical Center. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined the causes of death were gunshot wounds and ruled them homicides.

Shannon Moss, the department’s spokesperson, said investigators learned Sheikh and Hussein were in a feud that had escalated in the days leading up to the shootings. Sheikh found Hussein sitting in a parked car on Knox Street, approached him as he tried to get out and began shooting him, Moss said.

Mohamed Liban, 24, of Lewiston, was also sitting in the car and shot Sheikh several times through an open window, Moss said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office reviewed the shootings and determined Liban shot Sheikh in Hussein’s defense and will not be prosecuted, Moss said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: