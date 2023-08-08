Each year, the Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco fundraises for it Rotary’s Adopt-a-Family Christmas Program, supporting families in need this upcoming holiday season.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 the club will hold it’s 4th Annual Mini-Golf for Good from 10 to 6 p.m.; proceeds from the play day will benefit the Adopt-a-Family Christmas Program. Local participating mini-golf locations include: Martel’s Ice Cream and Mini Golf (Saco), Schooner Mini Golf (Saco), Pirate’s Cove (Old Orcchard Beach), and Raptor Falls (Arundel).

Major event sponsors include Atlantic Comfort Systems, Morgan Stoner & Family, Saco & Biddeford Savings, PM Construction, and Webb Law Firm. Along with numerous hole sponsorships by local businesses and individual donations made that day, the club hopes to raise $10,000.

“Mini-Golf is classic family fun, so this is a perfect way to raise money to help families in the area”, said Haley Thompson, club vice-president. “We are so thankful for the great support of this fundraising effort by the participating courses, the sponsors, and the advertisers. We invite community members to come out and make a difference … and maybe even make a hole-in-one”.

The Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco celebrated its 103rd birthday in July and has contributed to the area continuously since its founding. For more information about the club and how to join, visit: http://www.biddeford-sacorotary.org/

