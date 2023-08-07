Guests at Palace Playland Amusement Park are bouncing with excitement about the park’s newest ride, HyperJump, the largest ride of its kind in North America.

Thirty-six guests, three per arm, “jump” up and down as the ride spins. Then the ride’s arms move to the highest position, with guests are nearly 80 degrees before the ride cycle ends. This version of the HyperJump features the longest arms available, according to a Palace Playland statiomen.

“We love bringing new thrills and excitement to our guests at New England’s Only Beachfront Amusement Park,” said Paul Golder, the park’s president. “This new ride also has an incredible lighting system that will entertain passersby.”

According to the park’s website, the last annoucment of new rides was in 2018. That year The Sea Viper goes 70 feet and attains speeds up to 42 mph on 1,500 feet of track . The ride is the first of its kind in the United States. Also opening in 2018 was the roller coaster Wipeout, the park’s second roller coaster. The compact spinning coaster features a figure eight track with free spinning cars.

Palace Playland is a five-acre family-oriented amusement park featuring over 28 rides and attractions, according to the park’s website. The 24,000-square-foot arcade is one of the largest in New England, containing more than 250 games and attractions, ranging from Skeeball and Fortune Tellers to the latest in coupon skill games and coin-operated video.

Palace Playland is located on the beach at Old Orchard Beach. This beachfront location allows visitors to enjoy Palace Playland’s rides and attractions, as well as midway games of skill, great food, gift shops, and much more.

The Rides at Palace Playland are open daily, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. Guests can purchase one-day and season passes online at palaceplayland.com. The park has a weekly fireworks show on the beach every Thursday at 9:45 p.m. through Aug. 24 weather permitting.

