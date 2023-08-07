Catholic Charities Maine’s St. Elizabeth’s Child Development Center in Portland, Maine, and St. Louis Child Development Center in Biddeford, announce participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants.

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: