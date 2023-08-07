For years, Barbara Russell has served as director of the St. Thérèse Food Closet in Sanford which is located in St. Ignatius Gym on 25 Riverside Ave. But offering help to those in need has never looked like this before.

“The number of individuals visiting our food closet has more than doubled,” she said. “We continue to serve our Sanford neighbors there and now we also help the asylum seekers still housed in the gym itself. Everyone is welcome, but this is a time of great need for us.”

People can help in a variety of ways. Financial donations can be made at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/foodcloset, food can be dropped off (at present, baked beans, spaghetti, and healthy cereal are top needs), or grocery store gift cards can be purchased.

“These keep us going,” Russell said. “We’re very blessed to have such support.”

The food closet’s volunteer pool has also grown shallow as a result of many regular volunteers taking the summer off. If you are able to donate your time, no matter how little, call Barbara at 603-970-0306. The food closet is open on Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m., but volunteers can help at other times and days.

“A volunteer doesn’t have to commit to weekly participation. We are happy if someone only wants to volunteer one day a month,” Russell said. “Our number of people coming to the food closet for assistance continues to grow each week.”

The food closet is a ministry of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford.

“There is no greater corporal work of mercy than making sure that those who are in danger of going without have what they need,” said Father Bill Labbe, pastor of the parish. “Jesus gave us his body and blood at the Last Supper for food, then said to go and do likewise for others. This is just following that example: ‘As I have done for you, now go and do for one another.’ It’s a beautiful thing.”

