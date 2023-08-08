The 56th annual Yarmouth Clam Festival last month generated more than half a million dollars for local nonprofits through food sales and parking fees, according to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce.

An estimated 150,000 people attended the festival.

Clam Festival proceeds are generated through local non-profits like sports teams, places of worship, the Scouts, and school groups. While the Chamber of Commerce funds and produces the festival, the local non-profits sell food and offer parking, sharing a portion of their earnings with the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce to help pay for the festival.

