When the North Yarmouth Historical Society began renovations on the Old Town House two and a half years ago, members wondered if the project would ever be complete. It seemed like a massive undertaking, involving picking up and moving the building 2 miles down the road, fixing structural problems and renovating the interior and exterior of the building.

Last week, the historical society gave North Yarmouth residents a sneak peek at the newly updated and nearly finished Old Town House on the Village Green.

“We still have a ways to go with this project,” historical society President Katie Murphy said. “But we’re getting close!”

Residents Aug. 3 counted down with Murphy and other members of the historical society as the new Old Town House sign was unveiled. They toured the interior and viewed a few historical exhibits already in place, including artifacts from the Civil War and World War II and the village center.

The society needs to raise $85,000 to complete the renovations, but nearly 90% of its $850,000 fundraising goal has been met. Work that remains includes refinishing the original floors and outfitting the kitchen.

Historical society members and residents alike said they are excited to be so close to using the building again.

Advertisement

“It’s a community building for building community,” Murphy said. “We want everybody to use it.”

The Old Town House was built in 1853 and was used for town business, including the annual town meeting, until the 1960s. In 2012, it was closed to the public due to structural issues, and in 2021, it was moved from its original location on Memorial Highway to the site of the former Wescustogo Hall at 475 Walnut Hill Road.

Related Read more about the Old Town House restoration project

After restoring the building, the historical society hopes to restore its use, too, hosting annual Christmas parties and other town gatherings in the space.

Residents are “excited” to get back into the Old Town House.

“I’ve really missed our Christmas party every year that was held at the Old Town House,” Jenny Tuemmler told The Forecaster. “That was always the way I marked the beginning of the Christmas season.”

North Yarmouth state Rep. Anne Graham said she and her husband used to bring their children to the Old Town House each fall for a cider press. Like many other residents, Graham volunteered for the restoration project by helping to paint the Old Town House.

“I still have the paint on my Bean boots,” Graham said. “I’m never going to take it off, because it’s Old Town House paint!”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: