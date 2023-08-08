The American Red Cross, which reports a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations so far this summer, will hold blood drives in Freeport and Yarmouth this month.

The drives are scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at American Legion Post 91, 196 Main St., Yarmouth.

The Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information, the Red Cross of Northern New England said in a press release. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Everyone who donates in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

